Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner take legal action against Ray J over false claims

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J following his allegations.

Kardashians’ attorney Alex Spiro filed a lawsuit on behalf of the mother-daughter duo after Kim’s former boyfriend alleged that racketeering charges against the famous family “would be appropriate,” per PEOPLE.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time Kim and Kris have sued someone for defamation.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” said Alex in a press statement to the outlet.

Last month, Ray J claimed that federal racketeering investigation had been launched against the Kardashians during a livestream.

In the documents, Kardashians’ lawyer lashed out at Ray J, calling it the “most malicious defamatory conduct”.

“He has engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation” against Kim and Kris “for more than two decades”.

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” stated Alex in the filing, referring to the SKIMS founder’s relationship with the musician in the early 2000s.

“Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists,” continued the statement.

Alex further said, “No law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Kim and Kris and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”

Before concluding, he added, “Ray J’s publication of these serious criminal accusations without any attempt at verification from legitimate law enforcement sources constitutes reckless disregard for the truth under the actual malice standard.”