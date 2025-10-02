Jason Kelce jokes about Taylor Swift after Chiefs game victory

Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce as she privately attended the game

Taylor Swift was back in the stands for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens game and Travis Kelce’s team ended up winning the field.

The 35-year-old pop superstar also saw her “second favourite Cheifs player” back in the form during the game.

During the latest episode of New Heights, Jason Kelce shared his thoughts on the game, joking, “Shout out to Xavier Worthy. It was a big day for the Chiefs, and it was a big day to have Taylor’s second favorite player back, Xavier Worthy,” which got a big laugh from her fiancé.

Xavier had been resting for two weeks after a shoulder injury in one of the early games.

The inside joke came after the 14-time-Grammy winner shared her excitement about Xavier being selected by the Chiefs during her New Heights episode.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared that she was “running through the halls of my house” in excitement.

The football fans and Swifties shared laughing emojis in the comments, with some claiming “Jason would be her second favourite player,” while one teased, “we all know who her favourite player is.”

Although Swift was in attendance during the game, she completely avoided cameras and did not appear at the NFL broadcast as well.