Elon musk to replace ‘Wikipedia’ with ‘Grokipedia’

Elon Musk, the GrokAI xAI founder and CEO is all set to take on Wikipedia.

After long criticizing the online encyclopedia platform for having a “woke” ideology, Elon musk has finally planned to challenge his rival ‘Wikipedia’ with an alternative platform “Grokipedia”.

The SpaceX founder claimed that the Google’s partner Wikipedia is “hopelessly biased”.

Every time Musk sees a platform not aligning with his views, the billionaire plans on buidling a new rival on it.

In the wake of the latest clash, Musk has planned to launch its own digital encyclopedia platform powered by xAI (Grok’s Artificial intelligence) as Grokipedia.

The tech giant believes that his new project would be a “massive improvement” over Wikipedia.

While replying a post on twitter on September 30, 2025, regarding Wikipedia’s credibility, Musk wrote on ‘X’, “We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

The new open-source platform, powered by xAI Grok chatbot promises accuracy, enhanced transparency, neutrality and factual accuracy.

More over the xAI CEO views Grokipedia as a crucial step towards xAI’s mission of understanding the universe and inviting public contribution to build this improved knowledge repository source.

Furthermore, the influential entrepreneur Elon Musk explains the name “Grokipedia” suggests a fusion of the term “grok,” meaning to understand intuitively, and the suffix of “encyclopedia.”

Elon Musk's feud with Wikipedia:

This is not the first time Grok’s CEO is raising issues over Wikipedia. Elon Musk has accused the free encyclopedia site of left-leaning bias and being influenced by “woke ideology”.

In addition to that Musk also questioned Wikimedia’s funding model since the non-profit organization relies heavily on public donations.

Moreover, Musk’s criticism has grown louder over time. Previously he offered 1$ billion to Wikipedia to change its name to “D---Pedia” in October 2023.

Musk wrote this on an online social media platform ‘X’, formally known as twitter. He tweeted a screenshot of an appeal from jimmy whales, the co-founder of Wikipedia who stated “Wikipedia is not for sale”.

Musk while replying the tweet wrote, “I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to D—pedia.”

Musk’s criticism build-up against Wikipedia was specifically about its ‘Wikimedia Foundation’, which raises money for the website.

He also has complained about the website’s lack of “objectivity.”

“Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money? It certainly isn’t needed to operate Wikipedia.”

“You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone! So, what’s the money for? Inquiring minds want to know …” Musk added.