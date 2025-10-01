Justin Bieber slammed for wedding anniversary wish to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has recently been slammed for wedding anniversary wish to wife Hailey.

The Baby hit-maker has turned to Instagram on September 30 and shared a picture of Rhode co-founder in a yellow-coloured skimpy dress.

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin first had their first legal wedding at New York City marriage bureau on September 13, 2018.

Explaining why he wished at the end of September, the couple had their larger, second wedding ceremony on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina with celebrity guests like Kendall as well as Kylie Jenner, Scooter Braun and Usher also attended the event.

Therefore, the singer put up a post on Tuesday and wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary bb.”

Interestingly, Justin’s post has drawn mixed reactions from fans with some appreciated his gesture.

But there are many who criticised the singer for demeaning his wife with her sensationalised picture.

One said, “You could have post decent and nice picture together.”

Another remarked, “Bro, like seriously?! This is your anniversary post for your wife?”

A third one mentioned, “Most husband who love their wife would not post pic like this. No respect at all.”

“Couldn't choose a better picture to honour your wife?? added some other user.

Meanwhile, a day ago, Justin shared a cryptic post from his current read.

On that post, he highlighted a passage from the text on “toxic thoughts,” which were divided into five categories: unworthy talk, needy talk, insecure talk, entitled talk and unlovable talk.

Moreover, Justin is all set to headline the performance at 2026 Coachella alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.