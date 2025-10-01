Keith Urban changes lyric about Nicole Kidman, references guitarist Maggie instead

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways after 19 years of marriage

Keith Urban latest performance has been making round on social media.

Following his divorce with estranged partner Nicole Kidman, fans have been trying to speculate reasons behind their separation.

However, Urban’s latest gig has gauged more attention as he changed the lyrics of his popular song The Fighter featuring Carrie Underwood and added the name of a rising star Maggie Baugh during live show.

For the unversed, the soundtrack released in 2016 was written by the 57-year-old vocalist highlighting his early relationship with the Babygirl star.

The original lyric goes, “When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter.”

Earlier today, Maggie shared a video on Instagram expressing her excitement as Keith took his name while singing the song live on stage. She wrote, “did he just day that.”

The singer replaced the line with, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

On September 29, PEOPLE reported that Kidman and Urban ended their 19-year-old marriage.

Allegedly, The Perfect Couple actress filed for divorce on September 30 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason of split.

But as per the latest reports of TMZ, Keith has already moved on with someone new.

However, it is still not confirmed whether the singer moved on with this new unidentified woman before or after his divorce with Nicole.

But a source close to the Big Little Lies actress told the publication, “All the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman.”