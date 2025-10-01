Tanya Rad reveals ‘magical’ moment with Taylor Swift at Selena’s wedding

Tanya Rad, a 38-year-old radio host, recently had the opportunity to meet Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.

Rad was introduced to Swift by her best friend, Paulina Char, who mentioned that Rad had walked down the aisle to one of Swift's songs.

The host corrected Char, revealing that she had actually walked down the aisle and had her first dance to Invisible String, a song from Swift's album Folklore.

The singer-songwriter was reportedly touched by this revelation, asking Rad which song it was and expressing her gratitude.

Rad described Swift as "magical, regal, genuine, present, locked in, invested, and normal," adding that she was starstruck and "audibly gasped" upon meeting the pop star.

The wedding, attended by numerous A-list celebrities, including Ed Sheeran, Finneas, SZA, Camila Cabello, Paris Hilton, and Paul Rudd, was a star-studded affair.

The Blank Space crooner not only attended the ceremony but also delivered a heartfelt speech during the reception, as did Ed Sheeran.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night," the source said. "The vibe was so much fun," as per People magazine.

"They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room," the source added.

The couple's love and happiness were palpable, with guests celebrating well into the night.