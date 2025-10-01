Kim Kardashian claps back at Kanye West's criticism of her parenting

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together

Kim Kardashian is tuning out Kanye West’s criticism of her parenting, especially when it comes to their eldest daughter, North West.

The Grammy-winning rapper is reported to be furious with the Kardashians star for North’s bold fashion choices, so much so that he is ready to “raise hell with the lawyers,” per Radar Online.

But Kim is seemingly paying no heed to her ex-husband’s warning.

In a new TikTok with Complex Style posted on September 29, the SKIMS founder gushed about her 12-year-old’s individuality, calling North’s confidence and style one of her favourite things to watch.

“She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves,” Kim said. “And it’s just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much.”

The mom-of-four recalled a time when North briefly experimented with a more traditional “girly” look to fit in with her friends. But the phase didn’t last long.

“She wore something that was really girly. And she was like, ‘Whoa, wait, this isn’t me,’” Kim explained. “She realised quick, like, ‘This isn’t me,’ and I love that for her.”

The proud mom added that North feels most comfortable in T-shirts, jerseys, and jorts — a signature tomboy-inspired aesthetic she’s fully embraced. That boldness was on display at the Venice Film Festival in August, when North rocked a pinstriped dress held together with giant safety pins, chunky boots, and spiked socks.