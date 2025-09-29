Taylor Swift rushes to fiancé Travis Kelce after Selena Gomez wedding

The 'Life of a Showgirl' creator is looking forward to a wedding of her own with the NFL star

Taylor Swift didn’t miss a beat this weekend, making sure she shows up for both her man and her best friend.

Just hours after attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding in California, the pop megastar jetted off to support her fiancé Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, as confirmed by People magazine.

Swift, 35, kept a low profile at the game, though her family made their presence known. Her father Scott wore a hat from Travis’ new American Eagle collaboration, while her brother Austin was photographed sitting just in front of Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Surprisingly, she managed to go undetected by cameras and avoided appearing on the broadcast, which left many fansdisappointed.

The quick turnaround came after the multi-Grammy-winner delivered a speech alongside Ed Sheeran at Gomez and Blanco’s ceremony.

Swift’s Arrowhead visit marked her second game in two weeks and her first since she and Kelce announced their engagement in August.

The night ended in a 20–17 loss for the Chiefs, but Swift had plenty to look forward to.

She is just four days away from releasing her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, out October 3.