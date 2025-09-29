Apple reportedly begins mass production of next-generation M5 MacBook Pro

Apple has reportedly begun mass-producing its next-generation MacBook Pro, which is set to be released sometime later in 2025 and in the first half of 2026.

According to a new report by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the latest models, called J714 and J716, will feature Apple M5 series chips in professional laptops.

It is anticipated that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max processors.

Apple has a history of launching professional laptops approximately every two years.

Although the internal silicon is expected to yield a considerable performance improvement, the devices are not anticipated to undergo significant design changes or introduce new features.

This suggests that Apple is treating this as a spec bump update to maintain its competitive performance edge.

This movie timeline aligns with reports from analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted a Q1 2026 release date.

The emphasis appears to be on a processor upgrade rather than a form factor upgrade.

A more significant redesign featuring OLED displays, a slimmer chassis, and the next M6 series of chips based on a more advanced 2nm process is reportedly planned to release later in 2026.

According to report, along with the MacBook Pro, Apple is also planning the next generation of the MacBook Air and updated Apple Studio Displays, which could feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The impending release of the M5 MacBook Pro is one of the indicators that Apple has dedicated itself to revising its entire computing line to use next-generation silicon. However, it is preparing more radical redesigns in the future.