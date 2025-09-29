D4vd allegedly cut ties with Celeste before her disappearance, new clues emerge online

New evidence has emerged in the D4vd and Celeste Rivas Fernandez mystery, which is expected to be a shocking detail for the singer’s fanbase.

Rumors indicate that the pair may have broken up the relationship back in December 2024.

The rumor first emerged on the social media platform Reddit and has since been widely shared across X (formerly Twitter), adding another layer to the timeline of their alleged relationship.

For the unversed, Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old who went missing from her Lake Elsinore home, was found dead inside the Tesla car owned by d4vd earlier this month.

The murder investigations are currently in progress; while nothing has been determined by the authorities, however social media activity from both d4vd and Celeste indicates that the two may have shared a romantic relationship.

According to a screenshot posted online by a Redditor, and allegedly from Celeste Rivas’s one of the friends, further details may shed light on the circumstances of her disappearance and tragic death.

The alleged friend claims that Celeste called in December 2024, reportedly drunk and crying, and told them that she and d4vd had a breakup.

This establishes links with d4vd‘s Instagram activity in January 2025, when he allegedly wiped all snaps containing Celeste, set his profile picture to black, and deleted other posts, only later re-uploading some images.