Meghan Markle supports King Charles amid tough times with generous move

Meghan Markle stepped back from celebrating a special milestone amid the growing problems for cancer-stricken King Charles.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has been nominated in the Business & Culture category at the Signal Awards.

Lemonada Media, which produced Meghan's show, took to Instagram and shared the delightful news with her fans.

In a caption, the podcast team wrote, "We’ve been nominated for THREE @signalawards."

"Best Host: @hasanminhaj for Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know (@HMDK), Business & Culture: Confessions of a Female Founder with @meghan and Self-Improvement: My So-Called Midlife with @reshmasaujani."

At the end of the message, Lemonada Media urged fans to show support through voting.

"It’s an honour to be recognised, and now we need your support. Cast your vote and help us take these awards home. Every vote matters."

However, it has been observed that Meghan Markle did not reshare the post, nor did she react to her new career achievement.

It has been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex may be showing silent support for King Charles by not publicly celebrating her nomination.

For the unversed, the royal family suffered a huge setback after Sarah Ferguson's email to controversial Jeffrey Epstein leaked in the media.

At the moment, King Charles has been under extreme pressure to permanently cut ties with the Yorks in order to save the monarchy.