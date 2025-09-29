Experts urge early knee care to prevent pain, injuries later

A representational image showing a person holding his knee in pain. — Pexels

Our knees play a crucial role in our ability to move, yet they are frequently overlooked, resulting in discomfort and stiffness that can start as early as our thirties.

According to experts, engaging in simple exercises can support knee health and help prevent future issues like osteoarthritis.

“The knee is one of the most complex joints in the entire body,” BBC quoted Anikar Chhabra, orthopaedic surgeon and chair of sports medicine at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, as saying. He explains that knees bear the full weight of our body with every step, making their care crucial.

Common factors like physical labour, sports, weight gain, and genetics can accelerate knee wear and tear. Research shows that strengthening the muscles around the knee, particularly the hamstrings, quadriceps, gluteals, and calves, provides stability and reduces joint stress.

Exercise also stimulates the production of synovial fluid, the natural “motor oil” inside knees that reduces stiffness and inflammation, explains Alexis Colvin, professor of orthopaedic surgery at Mount Sinai, New York. Strengthening these muscles not only protects cartilage but can delay or prevent the need for surgery.

Simple home exercises such as step-ups, squats, straight leg raises, calf raises, and sit-to-stand movements can all contribute to healthier knees. Chhabra recommends spending around 15 minutes three to four times weekly practising these exercises, ideally under professional guidance.

Starting knee-strengthening routines in your thirties can slow muscle and bone loss, improving mobility and reducing fall risks later in life. “Be kind to your knees. You’ll miss them when they’re gone,” the report concludes.