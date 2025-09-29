Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime milestone attracts Bruno Mars comments

Bad Bunny’s powerful statement after his historic Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show milestone continues to draw praise from fellow A-listers, including Bruno Mars.
Shortly after the official announcement of Bad Bunny’s headlining spot, the Die With a Smile Grammy winner publicly applauded the Puerto Rican superstar’s heartfelt tribute and bold expression of cultural pride.
"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself," the Monaco singer said in a statement. "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."
Bad Bunny’s, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, words resonated far and wide with the APT hitmaker, who cheered for him on X, formerly twitter, writing, "Go get em Bad Bunny!"
As a Puerto Rican artist who primarily performs in Spanish, Bad Bunny's performance on such a massive global stage is seen as a major win for Latin music and culture.
It is pertinent to note that the King of Latin Trap’s new achievement came in the wake of his anti-ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) stance, expressing fear for fan safety and criticising the agency's actions.
In addition, he chose to skip mainland U.S. dates on his recent tour, citing concerns that "ICE could be outside my concert" and potentially lead to deportation for his fans. Bad Bunny has also publicly condemned ICE raids in his home territory of Puerto Rico.
