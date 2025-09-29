Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson rules out US presidential run for ‘noble’ reasons

Dwayne Johnson turns down idea of running as US president

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is not certain about his US political involvement as he politely turns down the idea of running as president.

The wrestling legend, who has long been in the news for his potential as a political candidate alongside his successful career in films, has cited his family as the primary reason for staying out of politics.

In an exclusive interview on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, the Smashing Machine actor explained that while it’s an honour for him to try his luck in US politics, “It’s wild, man,” Johnson said.

“I’m always honored that people ask that. I love what I do. I love storytelling. But yeah, we’ll see.”

This comes after his fans pushed for the slogan “Rock for President,” suggesting the versatile actor should step into the political arena after his notable success in WWE.

Dwayne ruled out all such rumours back in 2022, highlighting that a presidential bid was definitely “off the table” and he would always prioritise being a father instead.

On the professional front, Johnson is promoting his upcoming A24 drama Smashing Machine, for which he received a 15-minute standing ovation in recognition of his outstanding performance.