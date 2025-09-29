Eric Danes daughters heartbroken by father's terrifying diagnosis

Eric Dane’s wife Rebecca Gayheart spoke up openly about how their family was coping with his ALS diagnosis.

The actress said that their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, are seeing therapists as they tried to cope with their father’s illness.

“It’s heartbreaking. My girls are really suffering, and we’re just trying to get through it. It’s a tough time,” Rebecca shared in an interview with People.

She admitted that the family was “taking it day by day” while holding on to hope.

The 54-year-old model explained that professional help was guiding them through the struggle. “We’re just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love,” she said, though she added she was not yet able to see anything positive in their situation.

Rebecca, who married Dane in 2004, once filed for divorce in 2018 but later reconciled with him.

The diagnosis, she said, brought the family closer again. “Eric will always be my family, whether we’re married or not, or living in the same house or not. We are closer, but we don’t like the reason why.”

Earlier this year, Dane revealed he's been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The condition affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, slowly taking away muscle control.

The Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star admitted the illness was hard to process. “I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream,” Eric told Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America.