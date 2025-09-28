Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding: Every detail we know so far

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco exchanged vows in a beautiful California wedding on Saturday, September 27.

The 33-year-old singer-actress looked stunning in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown featuring a floral halter-neck and structured bodice.

The nuptials were attended by A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

Gomez and Blanco, who released their collaborative album I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back in March, publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023 and got engaged in December 2024.

Gomez's bridal hair was styled by celebrity hair stylist Renato Campora, who used Joico haircare to create a flawless, timeless Hollywood Glamour Marcel Wave Bob.

"In preparing Selena Gomez’s hair for a celebration of joy, unity, and love, every detail had to be perfect," says Campora.

Blanco revealed that he popped the question with a ring that Gomez helped design herself, featuring a dazzling marquise diamond in a nod to her song Good For You.

"Forever begins now.." Gomez captioned her Instagram post announcing the engagement.

Ahead of their wedding, Blanco celebrated his bachelor party with friends at Resorts World in Las Vegas, posting images on his Instagram Stories with the Vegas skyline in the background, along with him lounging at a spa and eating caviar.