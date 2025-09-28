Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci bring 'The Devil Wears Prada' charm in Milan

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, stars of the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, were spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.

The actors were in costume as their beloved characters, Miranda Priestly and Nigel, respectively.

Backstage, Streep's Miranda Priestly met with Anna Wintour, the inspiration behind the character, in a moment captured on video.

"You look so beautiful," Priestly said, adding, "This is my first fashion show." Wintour, widely regarded as the real-life counterpart to Priestly, was seen chatting with Streep and Tucci, who were both dressed in their iconic attire from the original film.

The encounter was part of the filming for the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

The film will follow the struggles of Runway magazine with the decline of print publications.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are set to reprise their roles as Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton, respectively, with Blunt's character now a powerful advertising executive.

Earlier this month, Wintour shared her thoughts on the original film, saying, "First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic... Then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny. Miuccia [Prada] and I talk about it a lot, and I say to her, 'Well, it was really good for you.'"

The sequel promises to deliver more wit, drama, and high fashion, with the film's stars and crew working tirelessly to bring the story to life.