Eric Dane turns to family support during difficult health journey

Eric Dane and his family were focusing on finding strength and guidance after the actor revealed earlier this year that he's been diagnosed with ALS.

The 52 year old made the announcement in April, asking for privacy as he adjusted to the life changing news.

His wife, Rebecca Gayheart, spoke at Step Up’s 2025 Inspiration Awards and admitted the family is learning to live with what she described as their “new normal.”

She said she and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, have been turning to professional therapists for support.

Rebecca added they were simply trying to move forward with “hope, dignity, grace and love,” though she admitted it has been heartbreaking, especially for their girls.

Eric also shared how deeply the illness affected him, telling Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America in June that he woke up every day immediately reminded of his condition.

Rebecca, who married Dane in 2004, said that although the diagnosis brought the family closer together, the circumstances were painful.

However, she explained that no matter what, Eric would always be her family.

Earlier this month, he announced he is now partnered with the nonprofit I Am ALS.

In a video message, Eric described himself as “an actor, a father and now a person living with ALS,” and called for urgent action to find a cure.