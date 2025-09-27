Travis Kelce addresses ongoing rumours after skipping Selena Gomez nuptials

Travis Kelce misses out on Selena Gomez wedding while Taylor Swift attends solo

Travis Kelce has finally responded to some pointed fingers after he was surrounded by rumours during the latest NFL season.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end skipped Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding weekend as his playing football schedule clashed with the occasion.

While the NFL star’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, has flown to California to attend her bff’s big day herself, Kelce came under fire for an interaction with his coach, Andy Reid.

Although the Grotesquerie star was spotted yelling at the coach several times during this season, and looked frustrated, he shut down the rumours in a recent interview.

“I love that guy, man. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different. We know exactly each other’s intentions,” Kelce said, clarifying the speculation.

Continuing to emphasise his admiration for the coach, he said, “I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game.”

This comes after Reid himself cleared the air previously, saying that Kelce knows what he is doing, given the experience he has, and there is absolutely no blood between the two.