'Project Runway' season 21 winner makes history after Christian Siriano

Veejay Floresca stands out in reality TV series for multiple reasons

Veejay Floresca has turned out to be the first transgender contestant to claim victory on the long-running competition series called Project Runway.

For the unversed, the reality show has been running since 2004, focusing on talented fashion designers showcasing their skills as they compete to win the much-desired title to earn an opportunity to create a collection for the New York Fashion Week.

Veejay is already one of those contestants who stand out from others. However, her time on the reality show stood out for various other reasons.

She became a central figure in a season-long clash with twin designers Jesus and Antonio Estrada, consistently delivered standout creations that earned high praise.

Besides that, Floresca also brought a mix of sharp fashion instincts and captivating on-screen presence that kept viewers hooked.

The Filipino designer has been a longtime superfan of Project Runway and being part of season 21 felt like “perfect timing” for her, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

After years of auditioning without making the final cut, she refused to let rejection discourage her. Instead, those setbacks motivated her and ultimately paved the way to her groundbreaking win.

In a statement, she said, “I always believe in destiny. “And because of those years [of not getting cast], I became more and more skilled, and you need skills to win Project Runway.”

With this big win, Veejay hopes to be remembered as Project Runway’s former winner Christian Siriano, who is now a renowned American fashion designer.