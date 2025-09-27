Trump's granddaughter unveils clothing brand from White House

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter has launched a clothing brand under her own name. Promotional material for the brand features photographs of the teenager taken at the White House.
In the images, she is seen modelling a sweatshirt priced at $130.
Don Jr.'s daughter stood near the 79-year-old Republican on Friday wearing one of her brand's pullovers, as he answered reporters´ questions outside the White House.
"This is Kai, by the way," he told the Washington press corps, introducing his 18-year-old granddaughter who had given a short speech at last year's Republican National Convention.
The pair, both keen golfers, then boarded a helicopter as they headed off to attend the sport's Ryder Cup competition.
The eldest of the US president's grandchildren, who is expected to join the golf team at the University of Miami next year, announced the launch of her clothing brand on social media Thursday.
A website selling the brand's $130 sweatshirts — plain crew necks with her initials on the chest and her signature at the cuff — features photos of her wearing them while posing on the White House grounds.
Kai's parents are divorced, and her mother is reportedly dating golf legend Tiger Woods.
Unlike previous officeholders, the current president of the United States is known for selling a wide variety of self-branded merchandise.
The billionaire is regularly accused of using his position to promote the Trump family's financial interests, particularly in real estate or cryptocurrencies
