Lady Gaga marks special occasion with romantic date alongside fiance

Lady Gaga is pouring her heart out as her fiance Michael Polansky completed another year around the sun.

To celebrate his 42nd birthday the Mayhem artist penned a special message that’s as striking as her music.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, September 26, to mark the special occasion, the Bad Romance hitmaker shared some intimate photos of the couple, alongside a sweet note which read, "Happy Birthday to my honey."

"I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day---and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day," wrote Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta.

The cover photo of the three-image post showed the pair kissing at a farm, with goats watching them.

The following slide captured the couple hugging each other in front of a food truck. Meanwhile the last snapshot was of the donut-shaped birthday cake adorned with strawberries and a singular candle.

The Die With a Smile chart topper continued, "This is my favorite day of the year! A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce."



"Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me [blushing smiley emoji]," she wrote referring to the animals in the birthday photos. "I love you [kiss mark emoji]."

Her tribute to Polanski, with whom she was first romantically linked in 2020, comes weeks after she gave a sweet shoutout to him during her 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Artist of the Year acceptance speech on September 7.

The next day, she penned a heartfelt Instagram message, remarking on the couple’s creative collaboration on her sixth album Mayhem.