World’s first net-zero energy mosque, powered by mud, solar panels opens in Abu Dhabi

World’s first net-zero energy mosque, powered by mud, solar panels open in Abu Dhabi

The world’s first zero-energy mosque, located in Abu Dhabi, is constructed to produce as much energy it consumes annually.

The mosque is planned to open in October and is designed to operate with no carbon emissions.

The mosque was designed by British multinational engineering from Arup, which was commissioned by Masdar City. It will generate 100% of its energy needs on site through solar panels and strategic design techniques to lessen operational energy used by a third and water consumption by more than half.

One of the daunting tasks the designers had to overcome was the fixed direction of the mosque.

Associate director at Arup, Paul Simmonite, explained, “Often we would want to optimize orientation to minimize the impact of the solar system and heat gain.”

The team had to explore other methods for its development, including canopies, angled windows, wall insulation and other cooling materials for the exterior.

A senior analyst, Amna Al Zaabi, on Masdar City’s design management team stated, “The entire western facade which is the one that experiences the highest number of solar gains is actually double fortified.”

Minimalist and modern mosque offers the best experience for worshippers

The mosque is designed to accommodate up to 1,300 worshippers and will use smart sensors to detect occupancy, temperature and humidity.

The net-zero mosque is part of an overarching pattern in the UAE to rethink sacred spaces.

The modern and minimalistic approaches are driven by designer creativity and less stringent building regulations.

Most importantly, the minarets and the mihrab which are the core elements that every mosque must have, and the overall design is very accommodating.