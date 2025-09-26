Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will plan their own wedding: Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding planning

Martha Stewart is weighing in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding, and she’s leaving the planning to them.

The lifestyle icon, 84, was asked by TMZ on Wednesday, Sept. 24, how she would organise the couple’s nuptials, but she made it clear she thinks they’ve got it under control.

“I think the dear vocalist knows what she’s doing,” Stewart said of Swift. “She doesn’t need me. She has Travis.”

Her lighthearted comments come just weeks after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26.

The Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in a garden at his home, a detail later shared by his father, Ed Kelce.

The pair, both 35, revealed the happy news after more than a year of dating, sparking widespread excitement among fans.

While Stewart is happy to stay out of their wedding planning, she’s also been making headlines for another reason.

According to RadarOnline.com, she’s reportedly feeling uneasy about her longtime friend Snoop Dogg striking up a close bond with country legend Dolly Parton.

“Martha has no real issue with Dolly, per se, but hates the idea of Snoop getting friendly with another showbiz person, especially one as famous as Dolly,” an insider claimed.

Another source noted that Stewart, who has shared the screen with Snoop on several projects, doesn’t like the idea of sharing the rapper’s attention.

“It’s got Martha miffed and feeling jealous,” the insider said, adding that she has enjoyed being Snoop’s go-to partner for years.

Parton and Snoop recently teamed up on a Zac Brown Band album, and insiders suggest their friendship has only grown since then.

For Stewart, however, the thought of Snoop building a new creative partnership has reportedly been difficult to embrace.

Between celebrating Swift and Kelce’s engagement and navigating her own dynamic with Snoop, Stewart continues to stay in the spotlight, balancing her trademark wit with a hint of honesty about the relationships that matter to her.