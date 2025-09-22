Massive earthquake hits United States, Turkey, Greece

A cross-border earthquake struck the United States, Greece and Turkey with 4.6, 4.8 and 5.1 magnitudes respectively on Monday, September 22, 2025.

California remained the main affected area and Seismic shocks were felt near the University of California, Berkeley shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, jolting residents across the San Francisco Bay Area awakened with intense shaking.

Tremors that sent household items flying but resulted in no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries in California.

The United States Geological Survey posted on official X: “Good morning Bay Area CA! Did you feel the M4.6 quake about 1 mile southeast of Berkeley at 2:56 am? The ShakeAlert system was activated.”

In addition to that, social media users' posts flooded on online platforms especially on X as one affected individual expressed: “Brand new to the SF Bay area, that was a scary moment for me! I can’t go back to sleep.”

Meanwhile, Mount Athos, Greece was hit by a 4.8 magnitude temblor which caused no damage.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics confirmed that the natural disaster epicenter was 7 miles west-northwest of Karyes town.

Third and with higher magnitude jolts were felt in Manisa, Turkey with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that shook the Gordes municipality of Turkey and aftermath revealed there were no casualties reported so far.

Initial reports confirmed no life or property loss and residents of all impacted areas across three countries remained concerned but safe.