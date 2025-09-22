Dua Lipa teams up with Lenny Kravitz for 'It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over' duet

Dua Lipa wrapped up her Madison Square Garden residency with guest star Lenny Kravitz.

On Sunday night September 21, the 30-year-old British-Albanian pop star delivered the last show of her four-night run at New York’s iconic venue, where she surprised fans by bringing out Zoe Kravitz’s father for a duet of It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over.

The Grammy winner shared the stage with Lenny, who is currently on his Blue Electric Light Tour 2025, after sharing the stage with legendary musician Nile Rodgers, continuing her streak of teaming up with iconic artists on her Radical Optimism World Tour,

Teamed up with the 73-year-old co-founder of Chic on Saturday, September 20, she treated the concert goers with a rendition of the band’s 1978 disco classic Le Freak, on the third show.

Throughout the series of concerts at Madison Square Garden, the Levitating hitmaker also performed cover songs by New York artists like Alicia Keys (No One) and Blondie (One Way or Another).

Though the two did not appear on stage, Lipa, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, kept the tradition alive of honouring local acts at each stop on her Radical Optimism Tour.

As she has ended her four-night MSG stay over the weekend, Lipa will now continue the North American leg of her world tour with stops in Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, followed by a run of dates through South America and Mexico.