‘Mortified’ Olivia Cooke gets candid about filming intimate scenes

Olivia Cooke shares insights about 'mortifying' explicit scenes

Olivia Cooke recently made a candid confession, revealing that she is frequently involved in mortifying explicit scenes.

The 31-year-old actress, known for her role as Alicent Hightower in HBO’s fantasy drama House of the Dragon, reflected on how such scenes have become a recurring part of her career.

In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, she said, “It’s odd, isn’t it? It’s an odd part of the job. You see it looming in the schedule and you’re like, Jesus Christ! For some reason, it’s all happened to me as I’ve turned 30. My career at the moment is like the humiliation of Olivia Cooke. I’ve got an amazing dresser called Alexandra Bland, who has been with me since House of the Dragon. I’m very, very comfortable anatomically with her – she’s seen it all.”

The Ready Player One star went on to share details about filming intimate scenes with co-stars.

“You have to wear these intimacy garments – sort of nudity covers – which are basically like a bit of gusset with a silicon paid in it that you have to tape to yourself,” she added. “And so I bent over and I’m spreading. It’s so mortifying. But I rise above and disassociate, out of my body – this is weird, this is odd.”

Cooke is currently starring as Cherry in the recently released psychological thriller The Girlfriend.

The novel-based series follows the story of Laura (Robin Wright), a mother who becomes suspicious of her son Daniel’s (Laurie Davidson) new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia).

In addition, Cooke is gearing up for the third season of House of the Dragon, expected to premiere in 2026.

Notably, The Girlfriend premiered on Wednesday, September 10.