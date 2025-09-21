Harry Potter icon JK Rowling celebrates 60th with Fleetwood Mac reunion

JK Rowling turned her 60th birthday into a night to remember after convincing Fleetwood Mac to perform at her celebration in Scotland.
The surprise reunion came six years after the legendary band’s last show in San Francisco in 2019.
The Harry Potter author hosted the lavish party at her Killiechassie estate in Perthshire.
However, the event had James Bond theme and welcomed around 200 guests.
A source described the gathering as “no expense spared” and revealed that Rowling wanted her milestone birthday to be unforgettable.
The reunion was especially surprising because Fleetwood Mac were believed to be finished after the death of singer Christine McVie in 2022.
Stevie Nicks said the band could not continue without her, which made the birthday performance even more remarkable.
The Hollywood star is known for hosting spectacular celebrations, as in 2017, she invited Blondie to perform at her Bonfire Night party.
Past New Year’s Eve gatherings at her house have featured fairground rides, tight security, and rumours of star performers including U2 and The Pretenders.
Guests were often asked to hand over their phones to keep the events private.
JK Rowling, who is worth an estimated one billion pounds, celebrated with her husband Neil Murray, their children, and a number of close friends and celebrities.
