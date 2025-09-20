Woman telecaller hurls insults at Indian paramilitary personnel in viral audio

Representational image shows an Indian security force personnel standing guard on a street, April 28, 2025. — Reuters

A viral audio clip has sparked outrage in India after a woman identified as telecaller Anu Radha Verma was heard using abusive and derogatory language against a debt-ridden Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during a dispute over loan repayment.

Indian media reported that Verma allegedly ridiculed the officer’s education and profession, calling him “ignorant” and saying he would not have been “sent to the border” if he were educated.

She also accused him of "usurping others’ money", adding: "That is why your children are born disabled.”

At one point, she dismissed his attempt to respond, saying: "What lesson will you teach me? My family is also linked to the army. You are living on debt and you will teach me?”

After the audio circulated widely on social media, speculation arose that Verma was connected to a bank.

The bank in question, however, issued a clarification, denying she was an employee, though many questioned how she might have obtained sensitive loan data if not linked to the institution.

Amid mounting criticism and a worsening public perception of the Indian armed forces, another audio clip of Verma, but this time offering an apology to the CRPF personnel, also surfaced online.

The woman was heard requesting to "stop harassing" her with audio or video calls and offensive messages to stop.