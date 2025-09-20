Kim Kardashian, Kanye West controversial 2018 phone call resurfaces

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s rocky marriage takes center stage in the new documentary In Whose Name?, which includes an emotional phone call between the former couple after West’s 2018 visit to the White House.

In the footage, Kardashian, 44, is heard telling her then-husband that she was deeply upset by the way he was being perceived.

“I can't sleep. I've been crying all day. It's just this bad dream that's not ending,” she says.

“You're losing... everyone around you is like... there's a way to talk about what you feel. But when you're this dramatic...”

West, now 48, quickly pushed back, asking who she meant by “everyone.”

Kardashian clarified that she was referring to people in the “music business” and his professional circle.

The rapper responded, “I don't care about the music business. I don't care about the work field. I'm in a slave business. I'm a slave to Universal. What are you talking about? Of course they're losing.”

Kardashian countered, telling him, “Just 'cause you have a job and you work hard doesn't mean you're a slave. That's demeaning because I work hard with brands that are similar to all of that.”

West then compared her own work to being on a “slaveship” with E!, to which Kardashian replied, “That's not how I look at it, so I think you're offending a lot of people, including yourself, because they've provided a life for me that I never would have been able to provide, and I'm very grateful for that. And I'm not about burning bridges with companies.”

As the conversation grew tense, Kardashian warned, “You're gonna wake up one day and you're gonna have, like, nothing.”

West snapped back, “No! Never tell me I'm gonna wake up one day and have nothing. Never put that into the universe.”

The documentary also shows West in a separate confrontation with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian and West, who began dating in 2012 and married in 2014, finalized their divorce in 2021. They share four children together: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In Whose Name? includes more than 3,000 hours of footage recorded over six years with West’s cooperation, offering a candid look into his personal and professional struggles during that time.