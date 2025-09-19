Taylor Swift sends fans in frenzy with 'lead single' teaser

Taylor Swift fans excitedly await 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift sent her fans spiraling with a new video ahead of the upcoming release of The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on September 18, Thursday, and shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself in director mode, via her management account, Taylor Nation.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seen wearing her limited edition sparkly orange cardigan as she excitedly worked backstage on a project.

The caption on her post read, “24 hours left to shop direcTAY’s gorgeous #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl Cardigan Box Set.”

Swifties flocked to social media discussing their wild theories for what the video was hinting at, noting that it was set to the instrumental version of the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s song, Gorgeous, from Reputation.

"These rep songs are suspicious… that’s definitely the direction of this album," wrote a fan, while another added, "Of course it is, she’s working with the same producers that produced Reputation."

"We’re getting a new music video directed by the one and only Taylor Swift. This is the serotonin boost I needed," one Swiftie gushed.

"SHE’S DIRECTING THE LEAD SINGLE MV," another theorised.

“I can’t wait to see what she comes up with for this album,” another chimed in, while some hoped, “Uhm I hear a Gorgeous remaster!!!!!!!,” and “this is gorgeous tv and no one can prove me wrong,” referring to the re-recording of Reputation which Swift put on hold.

The Eras Tour performer has not confirmed any of the theories yet, but fans can hope to learn more about the album when she appears on Graham Norton Show the same day as the album’s release.