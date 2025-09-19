Consensys CEO confirms imminent launch of MetaMask’s MASK token

The CEO of Consensys and one of the co-founders of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin, has officially stated that it will release its highly anticipated native token, MASK, in the near future, through Comcast.

In an interview on “The Crypto Beat” podcast of The Block, Lubin wrote that the token would arrive sooner than you would think and be central to decentralizing crucial elements of the popular crypto wallet.

The community governance, incentives provided to users, and additional functionality are planned to be implemented in the MetaMask platform itself, and the MASK token, which has been hyped since 2021, will be its implementation.

The transfer is consistent with Consensys' larger strategy of creating a concept of progressive decentralization of its products, such as the Infura API service and Linea layer-2 network.

The news represents a major change to MetaMask which has an immense number of users globally and has hitherto never had its own token.

The launch is the next occasion for Consensys following its recent release of the Linea network token, in which the company retained only a 15% share, with the rest allocated to community and ecosystem development.

Although Lubin did not unveil the specific date for the rollout, his remarks indicate that the rollout is imminent and is about to happen.

In the past, co-founder Dan Finlay of MetaMask indicated that any token would be advertised directly within the wallet.

The evolution will serve to strengthen the role of MetaMask in the competitive sphere of Web3 wallets, although the regulatory aspect is also one of the key success factors in the global launch.