Trump safe after Marine One emergency landing in Luton

LONDON: The helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump had to make an unscheduled landing at Luton Airport on Tuesday as it faced “minor hydraulic issue” at the end of his state visit to the UK.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the aircraft landed at a “local airfield” as part of precautionary measure before later continuing to Stansted, arriving around 20 minutes behind schedule.
Both the president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter, she said.
Emergency services were seen on the tarmac at Luton following the precautionary landing. Photographs showed Marine One and Marine Two – the two presidential helicopters parked close to the runway.
The helicopters nicknamed “White Tops” because of their paintwork, are specially fitted with missile defence systems, radar jammers and nuclear-blast-resistant electronics.
For security reasons, Marine One often flies alongside identical decoys and is usually accompanied by MV-22 Ospreys, or “green tops”, carrying Secret Service personnel, support staff and special forces.
President Trump has relied heavily on the helicopter fleet during his unprecedented second state visit to the UK. He arrived at Stansted late on Tuesday before travelling to Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in London.
On Wednesday, he and the first lady visited Windsor Castle for an audience with the King and Queen. The following day, Trump flew to Chequers, where he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
At a joint news conference, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including Ukraine, Gaza and illegal migration. Trump suggested Britain could consider deploying the military to address migration – a remark that underscored differences with Starmer.
The US president also voiced his opposition to the UK’s plan to recognise Palestinian statehood ahead of next week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.
