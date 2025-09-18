Body of missing teen found in car registered to D4vd

New details emerged after decomposing body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd.

A missing teen case draws attention after, Los Angeles Police found the decomposing body in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer David Anthony Burke, professionally known as “D4vd”.

Authorities said that the dead body in the pop-singer’s car, belonged to a 15-year-old adolescent who had been reported missing.

Following the case, investigators revealed that the body belonged to teenager girl, described as having wavy black hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 71 pounds.

The deceased was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings.

Who was the missing girl?

Moreover, new reports from the Los Angeles County Medneical Examiner’s Office identified the dead body as the missing teenager named “Celeste Rivas Hernandez”.

Her identity was confirmed through forensic analysis with further confirmation from her mother who recognized her personal distinctive details including a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh”.

According to the news sources, Rivas was listed as missing, earlier since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore located about 70 miles from Los Angeles, California.

At the time of death, she was 13-year-old and was last seen on April 3, 2024.

A death investigation was launched after police responded to a tow yard near Mansfield Avenue and Romaine Street in Hollywood on September 8, 2025.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers went to investigate a foul smell which had been felt at the lot for two days after the body was found abandoned at Bluebird Avenue and Doheny Drive.

As investigation probe, Police located a body inside a bag, placed in the front trunk of the Tesla and the body was chopped up and badly decomposed.

LAPD informed that the vehicle is registered to American pop-singer D4vd and they are still relying on Los Angeles County Medical Examiners to probe and figure out the cause of death.

Moreover, the Investigators intended to talk to the registered owner of the vehicle, as well as anyone else who may be connected to the case, but D4vd has not responded yet.

Why it matters?

D4vd, is the Pop-American singer and song writer with more than 33 million listeners on Spotify, famous for songs "Here with Me" and "Romantic Homicide."

The Texas star first went viral on TikTok and released his debut album in April 2025. The 20-year-old singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, is currently on tour and set to perform in Los Angeles on September 20.