Spain threatens 2026 FIFA World Cup boycott over potential Israeli participation

The Spanish government has threatened to withdraw the national football team from the 2026 World Cup if Israel qualifies for the tournament.

The reigning European champions, who have been regarded as one of the favourites to win the title, are ready to make a radical political protest against the activities of Israel in Gaza.

The warning was issued by the Spanish ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) officials.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been at the forefront to call on Israel not to be included in international sports, which he has made a direct parallel with Russia which was banned by FIFA and UEFA after invading Ukraine.

“Israel cannot continue to use any international platform to whitewash its image," Sanchez stated.

Representative of the party, Patxi Lopez echoed this viewpoint by stating that sports associations ought to ostracize Israel and added that a Spanish withdrawal is a possibility being considered “if no action is taken.”

With the Spanish football team full of world-class talent such as Lamine Yamal and Rodri, the team is on a definite course to qualification.

Yet, the government feels that sport is not an island that exists without the happenings in the real world as Sports Minister Pilar Alegria said and that the menace of boycotting is a moral case of human rights.

The ultimatum puts FIFA in an awkward situation as it must face a highly spiked geopolitical matter that may compromise the integrity of its flagship event.