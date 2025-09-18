Macron to offer ‘scientific evidence’ to US court proving Brigitte’s gender

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are planning to provide “photographic and scientific evidence in the US court in a bid to prove Mrs Macron gender identity.

According to the French president’s lawyer Tom Clare, Macron and his wife will present the proof in a defamation lawsuit.

Macron has filed the lawsuit against the right-wing influencer Candace Owens as she spread rumours that Brigitte Macron is born male.

While speaking in the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast, Mr Clare commented about his clients’ willingness to prove the fallacy of these gender allegations.

He said, “It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward.”

"It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she's willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight,” Clare added.

According to Mr Clare, the party is ready to demonstrate “both generically and specifically” to win this defamation lawsuit and negate all the bogus and upsetting rumours.

In August Macron told Paris Match, the French Magazine, "This is about defending my honour! Because this is nonsense. This is someone who knew full well that she had false information and did so with the aim of causing harm, in the service of an ideology and with established connections to far-right leaders."

The couple filed the lawsuit in July, alleging that Owens has disseminated “outlandish and defamatory” allegations that brought global bullying and shame to the French president and his wife.