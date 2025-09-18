Saudi Club Al Ahli, Inter Miami race to sign Messi

Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami Football Club is expiring at the end of 2025 and fans are anticipating the living legend's future.

According to ESPN, the Argentinian footballer is set to get a multi-year contract extension, details of which will be finalised soon. After finalizing the agreement with the player, the deal will be sent to Major League Soccer for final approval.

However, Saudi Arabia is trying to get the 38-year-old athlete to play in its domestic league with Al Ahli club trying “to do whatever it takes”.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest ever goal scorer, is already playing for Al Nassr club in Saudi Pro League.

This isn’t the first time that the leading football clubs are eyeing to get the “prolific dribbler“ to play for their team.

Previously, when Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he was offered an eye-watering deal to join the Saudi Pro League but the football icon ended up taking a lucrative deal with Inter Miami.

Messi has had a successful career with Inter Miami since joining it in 2023. The club won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024.

In 46 matches for Miami, Messi has scored 41 goals and posted 22 assists.