Donald Trump to turn down King Charles' offer for deeply personal reason

Donald Trump won’t be raising a glass at Windsor Castle tonight.

The American President has officially begun his state visit, being welcomed to the U.K. by Prince William and Princess Kate. After a day of grandeur on the Windsor Estate, Trump and First Lady Melania will join 160 guests for the lavish dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, he is expected to skip a cherished royal tradition during the King’s state banquet — a bespoke cocktail created to honour the bond between the two nations.

The cocktail custom, started by the monarch, is a hallmark of state visits. For French President Emmanuel Macron back in May, it was L’entente — a British gin and French pastis blend. Japan’s visit featured a whisky-and-yuzu marmalade sour resembling its flag.

But Trump, who has never touched alcohol, plans to forgo the gesture.

“I’ve never had a drink,” he told Fox News in 2016. His sobriety stems from the death of his older brother Fred Jr. at 42 from alcoholism. “He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, ‘Don’t drink. Don’t drink.’”

The royal staff may serve him a custom non-alcoholic version instead, ensuring tradition and respect both stay intact.