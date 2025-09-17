Pre Roman-era tomb discovered in Italy during sewer work

A 2300-year-old tomb belonging to pre-Roman culture was recently discovered in Italy during sewer installations.

The Brindisi and Lecce Superintendency for Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape announced the news via Facebook, revealing the discovery was made in Manduria, a commune in Puglia.

They further stated that the ancient tomb belongs to Messapian civilization.

Local officials also shared the details of the tomb: “The burial belonged to a small funerary complex, and is divided into two spaces.”

The entrance to the tomb had a two-panel door and the interior contained artifacts dating back to the 4th century B.C. including, oil lamps, jars, plates, vases.

Archeologists added, “The site showed signs of ancient disturbance,” meaning that (ancient) looters tried to steal things from it and nearby tombs as well.

Another tomb was found to be devoid of grave goods, however, a Roman coin was discovered from inside, hinting at its area’s continuous use during the Roman era.

Authorities are developing a 3D digital model to make the site accessible through digital platforms.

This isn’t the first archaeological site discovered in Italy as earlier this year three ancient burial chambers were found in Sardinia.