King Charles in residence as Windsor braces for Trump and protesters

Donald Trump leaves USA to meet King Charles

King Charles is in residence at Windsor Castle, with the Royal Standard flying high above the Round Tower as he prepares to welcome President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the monarch led the royal family in a poignant farewell to the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, balancing the solemnity of personal loss with the demands of state hospitality.

A small but vocal group of protesters gathered in Windsor today ahead of Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

Around 2 dozen demonstrators positioned themselves near Windsor Parish Church, just 200 metres from Windsor Castle, where the former US president and First Lady are set to arrive.

Chanting slogans such as “Dump Trump” and “Trump go home,” the protesters waved banners calling for an end to the visit.

The demonstration, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, was a precursor to a larger planned protest in central London on Wednesday, highlighting growing public opposition to the visit.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed the arrest of a second man for violating airspace restrictions during US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

Earlier, a 37-year-old from Brentford, west London, was detained at Windsor Great Park for a similar breach.

Inspector Matthew Wilkinson stressed the importance of the airspace restrictions, saying, “For events of this scale, strict measures are in place to ensure the safety of the local community and all attendees.

We expect full cooperation and will take enforcement action where necessary. We appreciate public understanding during this significant state occasion.”