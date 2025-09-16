Robert Munsch, beloved children’s author, chooses MAID amid health struggle

Robert Munsch, beloved children's author chooses medically assisted death amid health struggle

Robert Munsch, the well-known Canadian author of many beloved children’s books, like The Paper Bag Princess and Love You Forever, has decided to have Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).

He has been diagnosed with two serious and incurable health conditions: dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Munsch first publicly announced his dementia diagnosis in 2021. He shared that the disease had been “whittling away on who I thought I was” and affecting his ability to do things like drive, ride a bike, and write.

While his dementia diagnosis was made public earlier, the Parkinson’s disease diagnosis is a more recent part of this story. Both of these are progressive neurodegenerative diseases that cause significant physical and cognitive decline.

These illnesses are causing him to suffer, and he has chosen Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) as a way to end his life with dignity and on his own terms.

Munsch has been very open about his struggles throughout his life. He has publicly discussed his battles with alcohol and cocaine addiction, as well as being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He also suffered a stroke in 2008, which temporarily erased his memory.

Munsch’s public persona as a storyteller was well-known for being lively and energetic. He would frequently visit schools and daycares, telling stories shaped by the children he met.

His books have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into over 20 languages.

His public decision to choose MAID adds a final, poignant chapter to the story of a man who has always been open about the complexities of life.

What is Robert Munsch’s best-selling book?

Robert Munsch’s best-selling book is Love You Forever.