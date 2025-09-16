Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie breaks box office records

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the first movie of three planned films, was released on July 18, 2025, in Japan, and on September 12, 2025, worldwide.

The movie’s opening weekend in the United States and Canada was a record-breaker for an anime film, grossing an estimated $70 million.

According to a Crunchyroll news report, a representative from Sony Pictures Entertainment said the film “marked the highest-grossing debut for an anime film in the United States.”

The film has also been a massive hit globally, with an estimated worldwide gross of over $386 million in its first two weekends. It had a stellar opening in Japan, making it the highest-grossing film of 2025 in the country

The movie is being praised by fans for its amazing animation, action scenes, and how it handles the emotional parts of the story.

Infinity Castle is a true feature-length film with a runtime of around 155 minutes

This first film sets the stage for the big final fight against Muzan and his demons inside the Infinity Castle.

The story follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira as they are sucked into the constantly shifting Infinity Castle to face the demons.

