UEFA Champions League 2025 predictions: Who will win?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season begins this week with 36 teams entering the new league, phase, including a record six English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Holders Paris-St- Germain, who lifted the trophy last season, will defend their crown in a campaign that concludes at Budapest’s Puskas Arena coming May.

Favourites for title:

Liverpool were favoured by several experts including Phil McNulty, Sami Mokbel, Thomas Hitzlsperger, John Murray, Nicky Bandini Opta’s Supercomputer, which gave them a 20.4 percent chance of win.

Paris St-Germain also entered strong backing, with experts similar as Gillem Balague, Steph Houghton and Pat Nevin naming them favourites to retain trophy.

Real Madrid remains:

Real Madrid remains contenders, chosen by Steve Wilson, Rony Smith and Nedum Onuoha, while FC Barcelona gained support from Stephen Warnock and Matt Upson.

Arsenal were backed by Theo Walcott, who believes their new signings can make the difference this season.

When English Club will go furthest?

Most experts agreed Liverpool are the strongest of the Premier League sides, but Arsenal also received praise for their team depth and last season semi final run. Chelsea and Manchester City were mentioned as implicit contenders too.

Surprise packages:

Names similar as Napoli under Antonio Conte, Galatasaray, Athletic Bilbao, Bodo/ Glimt Villarreal were stressed as possible surprise players in the event.

Players to watch:

Young talent like Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Estevao Willian, and Desire Doue (PSG) were stressed as exciting prospects. Other stars similar as Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze, Real Madrid, Dean Huijsen, and Newcastle’s new signing Nick Woltemade were also singled out.

Supercomputer Predication

Opta’s Supercomputer, after 10,000 simulations, ranked Liverpool as favourites with a 20.4 percent chance, followed by Arsenal 16 percent, PSG 12.1 percent and both Manchester City and FC Barcelona 8.4 percent.

The UEFA Champions League 2025 promises another season of high drama, with fans worldwide staying to see if Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona or a will be culminated titleholders in Budapest.