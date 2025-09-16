John Cena’s farewell tour ends with Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are ready to face each other one last time on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Wrestlepalooza event. This match is the main event of a new WWE show called “Wrestlepalooza 2025.”

This is the first time WWE’s main shows will broadcast on ESPN in the United States, and on Netflix in most international markets.

Brock Lesnar came back to WWE and attacked John Cena at SummerSlam. Since then, he has kept attacking Cena, making their final match a very personal one.

After his recent attacks, Brock Lesnar has been simple and direct, stating on SmackDown that he would “see Cena at Wrestlepalooza.”

This is one of the final matches for John Cena before he retires from wrestling completely at the end of the year. He has a limited number of appearances left.

On a recent episode of Raw, Cena ended his promo with a direct challenge to Lesnar: “If you want some, come and get some.”

On the most recent episodes of Raw, John Cena gave his final message to Brock Lesnar before their match. He said he’s ready for the fight and will not back down.

John Cena has been playing the “good guy” role again after a brief period of being a “bad guy” earlier in the year. Brock Lesnar is definitely the bad guy in this situation.

