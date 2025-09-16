Chargers’ Khalil Mack suffers elbow injury in win over Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack left Monday night’s 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders with a major elbow injury after his left arm became entangled in a tackle.

The incident occurred on the final play of the first quarter when Mack’s forearm bent abnormally while attempting to bring down Raiders receiver Tre Tucker.

Highest-paid defender contract of 2018 achiever immediately recognized the severity of the injury , sprinting directly to the medical tent before doubling over in pain on the sidelines.

Team medical staff escorted him to the locker room for imagining and he returned before halftime wearing a medical sling without his shoulder pads.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Mack will undergo further testing to determine the injury's extent.

The former Defensive Player of the Year had signed a one-year, $18 million contract extension this offseason following a six-sack performance in 2023.

Despite losing their defensive leader, the Chargers dominated the Raiders with Justin Herbert throwing two touchdowns and the defense intercepting Geno Smith three times.

The team hosts Denver next week while awaiting clarity on Mack's availability for upcoming games.