Mark Ruffalo gave son Keen one advice for success in Hollywood

Keen Ruffalo shares father Mark's Hollywood advice

Mark Ruffalo’s son Keen Ruffalo is already putting his father’s best advice to work as he begins his own Hollywood journey.

The 24-year-old actor, who walked the red carpet with his dad at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12 for the premiere of his film New Year’s Rev, shared the one “superpower” he’s learned from the Avengers star.

“Consistency,” Keen told iHeartRadio Canada. “You have to do so many auditions. Eventually you’re going to land one.”

While admitting that breaking into acting hasn’t been easy, Keen noted that persistence makes all the difference.

“It’ll start to pick up,” he explained, though he admitted, “It takes a lot.” Even as the son of a Marvel icon, he stressed that his own path required patience.

“I had to go through so many before I got even this one,” he said, adding that repeated rejection can be discouraging.

“It sometimes sucks and it’s hard to keep that up after getting told no so many times, but after how many you do, you find one that’s perfect.”

Mark, who has built a celebrated career with roles ranging from 13 Going on 30 to the Hulk in the MCU, has also credited his family for his own success.

At his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2024, the Emmy winner dedicated his star to his wife Sunrise Coigney and their three children, Keen, Bella, 20, and Odette, 17.

“It’s for my wife Sunrise, who’s been with me through all of it, who believed in me more than anybody. You always tell me the truth,” he said.

Turning to his kids, all of whom appeared alongside him in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Ruffalo added, “My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you’ve taught me so much about being a parent, about being a man, about being an actor.

This is your star, my whole family, in ways that you will not understand for some time.”