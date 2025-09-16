Shia LaBeouf shares details about years long beef with Jon Voight

Shia LaBeouf on beef with Jon Voight before ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf is opening up about a falling-out he once had with Jon Voight, revealing that the two had to mend their relationship before working together again on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

The actor, 39, shares the story in Megadoc, a behind-the-scenes documentary from director Mike Figgis that hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 19.

The film features new interviews with LaBeouf, Voight, 86, and others about Coppola’s 2024 fantasy epic, including the personal hurdles some cast members faced along the way.

LaBeouf recalls that when Megalopolis went into production in 2022, he was in the midst of his recovery process and making amends to people in his life.

“I had basically f---ed my whole life up,” he says in the documentary, adding that part of his program meant reaching out to Voight, despite their very different political views.

“I love him very much, he was like my mentor from a young age,” LaBeouf explains, referencing their earlier work together in Holes (2003) and Transformers (2007).

Their relationship had soured years before, LaBeouf admits, after a heated exchange.

“We had a big fight on the phone, where I told him I was going to come to his house and we’re going to fistfight. And I hung up the phone and didn’t talk to him for years.”

According to LaBeouf, it was Voight who ultimately helped bring him back into Coppola’s orbit.

“He says, ‘I hope you’ll come with us,’ ” LaBeouf remembers, though at the time he doubted it would ever happen.

“And I’m thinking, ‘I love you, but you’re delusional.’ I was beyond persona non grata, I was nuclear.”

Megadoc also shows rehearsal footage of Coppola leading his cast through theater games designed to build trust.

In one emotional moment, LaBeouf, in character as Clodio Pulcher, tells Voight’s Hamilton Crassus III, “I love you very much”, a line that echoes their real-life reconciliation.