Ed Sheeran reveals including posthumous album ‘Eject’ in will

Ed Sheeran on posthumous album plans

Ed Sheeran is already planning ahead for the music he wants fans to hear long after he’s gone.

In a Sept. 10 conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 34-year-old singer revealed that he has a posthumous album in the works titled Eject.

Sheeran, who just released his eighth studio record Play on Sept. 12, said the project has been written into his will and that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, will be the one to decide which songs make the final cut.

"It's actually in my will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it," Sheeran explained.

He went on to describe the vision, "My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away, choose the 10 best. And it's like imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there's early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the 10 best of his entire career."

The Shivers artist said the album is meant to be carefully curated, not just a collection of leftover material.

"You know how posthumous albums come out, but they're sort of unplanned," he noted. "And I don't want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned."

Sheeran has spoken about the project before, telling Rolling Stone in March 2023 that he wanted the album to evolve throughout his life as part of a larger five-record concept, similar to his mathematical symbols series.

"I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote 'perfect' for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there," he said at the time. "And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out."

The singer also revealed earlier this year that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was a major influence on his long-term approach to music.

In a March 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sheeran shared that his 10-album vision began when he was 18.

"It’s Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop," he said, explaining that he admired Tarantino’s goal of creating a 10-film body of work alongside occasional side projects.

Looking ahead, Sheeran joked about how fans might react to Eject once it’s finally released.

"There’ll be lots of people who are like, ‘Still, from the grave he’s f---ing with us,’" he quipped.