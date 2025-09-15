Travis Kelce leaves fans awestruck with sweet remark about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce makes endearing confession about proposing Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce previously wowed the fans with his thoughtfully planned proposal for Taylor Swift, and now with his endearing comments about the popstar.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a heart to heart conversation about his engagement to the global icon, 35, in a recent interview with Erin Andrews on Sunday, September 14.

The NFL star told the host, and his friend, that he could not hold back his tears as he got down on one knee because he is an “emotional guy.”

Speaking of his nerves before making the bold move, he recalled, “The palms were definitely sweating.”

When asked about his life-changing decision and the journey which brought them here, the Grotesquerie star added, “It’s been an exciting ride up to this day. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Prying further, Andrews asked Kelce if he “rattled” during the big moment, but he quipped that he would want the Grammy winner to “tell that story.”

Kelce and Swift got engaged last month right after they recorded the New Heights podcast episode together, and announced their big news on August 26 via Instagram.