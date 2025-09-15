Bomb found under Fox 13 vehicle in Salt Lake City

A suspicious device was found under a Fox 13 news van. The vehicle was parked next to a busy building, creating a major public safety risk.
Bomb squads from the police and fire departments responded and confirmed it was a real explosive device. The device had been lit, but it failed to function correctly, preventing it from detonating.
The FBI, which is leading the investigation, quickly identified and tracked two suspects to homes in the Salt Lake City area. Two men, Adeeb Nasir and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, were arrested on Sunday.
During a search of their home, authorities found firearms, illegal drugs, and other items, including what they initially believed were more bombs. They later found that some of these were "hoax weapons of mass destruction."
The two men could face serious charges, including attempted aggravated arson, a threat of terrorism, and possession of weapons of mass destruction. While the investigation is ongoing, court documents suggest the motive for the attack is still being determined.
The incident occurred days after the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which had drawn a large media presence to the area.
Jeffrey David Nelson, the Unified Fire Authority Investigation officer, stated in court documents about the potential danger, "Due to the nature of the device and its placement, this incident constituted a significant threat to public safety."
He further said, "The device had been lit but 'failed to function as designed.'"
